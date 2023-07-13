Contractor Hired To Pick Up Debris In Tulsa From June Windstorm

A plan is in place to pick up the remaining debris in Tulsa after a windstorm knocked down trees and powerlines three and a half weeks ago.

The City of Tulsa has hired a contractor to start a city-wide sweep to cleanup storm debris.

The work will start Friday, July 14, in a zone South and East of downtown, and from there will move to other areas less affected by the storm.

The City released a map showing the earliest start dates for each zone, and asked residents to be sure their debris is on the curb by that day.

The $3 million contract includes pickup, hauling and some grinding of the material. The City estimates the amount of tree damage would be close to that from the 2007 ice storm.

The contractor will take over the work from the City street and state highway workers who have hauled most of the debris so far.

Public Works Director Terry Ball estimated as much as half of the limbs and trees remain along the streets.