City Of Tulsa To Begin Picking Up Tree Limbs From June Storm

The City of Tulsa will soon start picking up tree limbs from last month's severe weather.

The tree limb pickup is currently set to begin on Friday, July 14.

According to the city, limbs must be in piles stacked in lengths of five feet or less and placed at the curb. The city also asks residents to avoid putting the stacks around mailboxes.

The stacks of limbs should not be bagged and should not contain any other storm debris.

For more information on the pickup process, or to see which areas will be served, Click Here.