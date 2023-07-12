City Of Tulsa To Begin Picking Up Tree Limbs From June Storm


Tuesday, July 11th 2023, 9:39 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The City of Tulsa will soon start picking up tree limbs from last month's severe weather.

The tree limb pickup is currently set to begin on Friday, July 14.

Related Stories:

  1. City Of Tulsa Assists Families In Applying For Grants To Make Home Repairs After Storm
  2. Helping Hands: Volunteers Provide Meals, Help With Storm Damage Cleanup
  3. Midtown Tulsa Residents Cleaning Up Following Strong Storms
  4. Food On The Move And Partners Help Feed Storm Victims In Green Country

According to the city, limbs must be in piles stacked in lengths of five feet or less and placed at the curb. The city also asks residents to avoid putting the stacks around mailboxes.

The stacks of limbs should not be bagged and should not contain any other storm debris.

Related Stories:

  1. Disaster Relief Organization Helps Tulsa Residents Clear Storm Debris
  2. Non-Profits Work To Feed Those In Need After June Storms
  3. Supply Chain Issues Delay Storm Damage Repairs, Shawnee Officials Say
  4. Tulsa Debris Cleanup Expected To Take Months After Serious Storms

For more information on the pickup process, or to see which areas will be served, Click Here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 11th, 2023

July 12th, 2023

July 12th, 2023

July 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 12th, 2023

July 12th, 2023

July 12th, 2023

July 12th, 2023