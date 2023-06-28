Food On The Move And Partners Help Feed Storm Victims In Green Country

Power outages from the Father’s Day storm left many people around Green Country with spoiled food and a need to replace what they lost to feed their families.

Food on the Move, a nonprofit organization in Tulsa, partnered with dozens of groups for a community food and resource festival on June 27.

News On 6 saw a great need for the giveaway. The first person in line said she got there at 10:30 a.m., waiting for seven hours for the event to start.

Hundreds of people also waited, some bringing their kids and pets.

Everyone News On 6 talked to said they are grateful for the food.

Kimberly Scott and her teen daughter are among the 500 families who got free groceries outside the Greenwood Cultural Center.

"We lost everything, and now we'll be able to get some food tonight because it's kind of hard, and we're living between paychecks,” said Scott.

Food on the Move said thanks to a partnership with the Cherokee Nation, in addition to the usual fresh produce, families also got 10 pounds of meat and milk.

Food trucks even gave out meals, and there were two dozen booths from community partners with resources to help people navigate after the storm.

There was also fun and fellowship with people dancing and getting to know each other.

People in line stayed hydrated thanks to Tulsa's own Taylor Hanson passing out water.

Brenda Clawson said it was the perfect event to help boost our community's morale.

"I think this is just a godsend, like right now, I'm sitting at home,” said Clawson. “You got the state telling you to be patient. I don't know how to be patient when I got this little one like, 'I'm hungry.’ So, this is awesome, this is an awesome thing for them to be doing right now."

If you missed this giveaway, the next Food on the Move distribution is Thursday, June 29, at the Tulsa Dream Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all of the food is gone.