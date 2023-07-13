Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Sweep Across Green Country

By: News On 6

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - A round of early-morning storms swept across Green Country.

Several watches and warnings were in effect as the storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to the sate on Thursday morning.

According to Meteorologist Alan Crone, this storms moved the southeast at around 40 mph and had the potential to produce heavy rainfall with 60-mph wind gusts and some penny-sized hail.