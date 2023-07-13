Lego Store Set To Open In Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall

-

A new store in Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall aims to take adults back to their childhood and bring out creativity in kids.

The LEGO store will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14 to celebrate its grand opening.

Store manager Tulasi Kimbrough said it is not your typical shopping experience. "We are all about play," she said. "Play with our associates and all of our guests, too, that come in."

Kimbrough said the old saying, 'look but don't touch' does not apply at the LEGO store. "It is not like all of our sets behind and in the cases cannot be touched," she added. "We want them to embrace the product, touch and feel it, and play with the product too."

Guests can fully immerse themselves in the world of LEGO bricks at the many hands-on stations inside the LEGO store.

Kimbrough said no builder is too young or too old to embrace their creativity.

"We have the demo table that they will be able to create little sea creatures and add to the set which is super fun because you can say you built something for the LEGO store. We have our Duplo area which is for our younger kids. Those LEGO bricks are larger, so they are safer for the younger children. Also, the larger sets that are featured, we are able to pull those out and everybody can play with those as well," she said.

The new LEGO store is only the second in Oklahoma and is on the lower level of Woodland Hills Mall. "We are ready for the opening," Kimbrough continued saying, "We are excited to see everybody, we are just super happy to be able to bring this to the community, and to bring bricks to the hands of children and create the future builders of tomorrow."

The second LEGO store location in the state is inside Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.