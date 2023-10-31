Doctor On Call: Sleep Specialist Explains The Impact Of Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend which means you'll need to get yourself and the kids ready. Sleep Specialist Dr Michael Newnam with the Oklahoma Heart Institute joins News On 6 with some information about how the time change can affect your sleep and your body.

By: News On 6

Don't forget to set your clock back one hour this Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend which means you'll need to get yourself and the kids ready. Sleep Specialist Dr Michael Newnam with the Oklahoma Heart Institute joins News On 6 with some information about how the time change can affect your sleep and your body.

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday and lasts until March 12.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent. The US Senate passed a bipartisan bill in March of 2022, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House never acted on the measure and it's unlikely to become a priority anytime soon.

Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.