FC Tulsa To Host Hot Dog Eating Contest During Upcoming Game

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa To Celebrate Tulsa Food Scene With Taste Of Tulsa Night

FC Tulsa is putting out the call to hungry fans who want to compete in its first-ever hot dog eating contest at ONEOK Field.

10 fans will compete to see who can down the most hot dogs in five minutes during halftime at this Saturday's game against Hartford Athletic.

The winner of the event will get a trophy and a $200 cash prize.

The first 2,000 fans through the gate on Saturday will also get a free hot dog shirt.

Tickets for Saturdays game are still available. For details on the upcoming event or to enter, Click Here.