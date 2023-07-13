Study: Many Oklahomans Struggle To Find Affordable Housing

-

Many Oklahomans are struggling to find affordable places to live.

Oklahoma is one of the most affordable states in the nation for housing costs.

But a national wage study said a person making minimum wage in our state would have to work 99 hours a week to afford average rent on a two-bedroom house or apartment.

The Tulsa Housing Authority is working to bring two major affordable housing complexes here in the next few years.

But people waiting for answers at the Housing authority said they need help now.

Sherisa Khiev doesn't want to be at the Tulsa Housing Authority office but feels she has no other choice.

“People don't want to be here in life," Khiev said. "They don't want to be in this situation in their life where they’re struggling.”

She's worked hard her entire life to provide for her family but now she's struggling to find a job.

To make matters worse, she recently got a letter saying her rent is going up more than $200.

She's looking for help.

"It’s annoying and it's frustrating when you're struggling and you're trying so hard," she said.

"All the apartments that used to take Section 8 boosted their rent. I keep saying a 1 bedroom is $1,000,” said Eric, who is trying to find a place to live.

“You need $18 an hour to afford a one bedroom comfortably from a current minimum wage of $7.25,” said Erik Solivan.

Solivan with the Housing Authority said his department is working to bring more affordable apartments to Tulsa.

Hundreds of units are opening at the River West development at 23rd and Jackson and a new complex, '36 North' at 36th and Peoria, which will have 80 percent of its units reserved for low-income renters.

Pioneer Plaza for seniors and disabled people is getting a $53 million renovation, making way for more help.

"Affordability is a challenge in this environment where we have continuing inflation," Solivan said.

For people like Sherisa, the help can't come soon enough. "I can’t move anywhere. There is no place to move."

A report by the city said 12,000 more affordable housing units must be built in the next few years to meet the need.

And more help is coming after the state approved $215 million to go toward developing affordable housing.