Child Crisis Unit Speaks Out After Police Say Toddler Died Under Caretakers' Watch

Child crisis detectives said it is critically important when you leave your child with others, to know who those people are and if your child will be safe.

This comes after police said a couple was caring for a friend’s two toddlers and one of them died.

The victim’s mom recently had a baby and asked the couple to take care of the sisters who are two and three years old, police said.

There were signs of abuse all over the little girl’s body, investigators said.

Torrez Smith and Rachael Alexander remain in jail, facing charges of child neglect and child abuse. Investigators said they traveled from Arkansas to Tulsa.

On the night of July 12, officers said the couple called 911 a half hour after they were on camera, holding the two year old girl, who looked limp.

“They seemed to be in shock after the child was pronounced dead,” said Lt. Stephen Lamb, Tulsa Police. “They showed some more emotion, but not a lot."

Police said Alexander admitted to hitting the child with a belt. Investigators said the victim’s sister told them that wasn’t all that happened.

“The child had injuries all over her body. It wasn't just a one fall thing,” said Lamb.

Investigators said the mother of the girls is going through her own issues with Arkansas child welfare over her new baby.

Lamb wants parents to be more careful about who they let take care of their kids.

“People get into situations quite often where they need help with childcare or keeping their kids for a short period of time, and we understand that, just be very careful,” he said.

Police said it is the law for anyone who suspects child abuse to report it. Records show both Alexander and Smith are convicted felons.

Investigators said more charges are likely to be added once the medical examiner completes its investigation.