Tulsa Fire Respond After 2 People Reported In Water At Water Treatment Plant

By: News On 6

Tulsa Fire responded to a call of two people in the water at the R. James Unruh reservoir on Wednesday.

TFD responded to the scene with a boat to search for the people in the water.

According to TFD, the two men were fishing on the bank of the reservoir when they slipped on the slimy bank. One of the men was pulled out by a bystander, but the other was in the water for at least 10 minutes and struggled to stay above the surface.

Rescue crews were able to get the man out of the water and worked to resuscitate him. The man was taken to the hospital but Tulsa Fire could not say was condition he was in.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.