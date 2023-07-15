City Of Tulsa Hires Contractor To Remove Storm Debris Left By Devastating Winds

-

A contractor for the City of Tulsa started work Friday hauling off debris from the June 18 windstorm that downed trees and left large limbs down all over Tulsa.

Crews from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority worked two weeks to clean up the city.

But with those workers back to their regular jobs, Tulsa hired an outside contractor for over $3 million.

The work started Friday near downtown, in a zone that extended South to 31st and East to Harvard. Work in other zones will begin in stages.

The City reminds residents the contractor will only pickup what’s on the curb line, and isn’t contaminated with anything other than green waste.

Tulsa Public Works Director Terry Ball said the contractor would make just one sweep of the entire city, only returning to areas where they were unable to get everything on the first pass.