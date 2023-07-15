4 Green Country Brothers All Have Same Rare Condition; 2 Looking For Kidney Donors

Four Green Country brothers all have an extremely rare kidney condition called Alport Syndrome. Two of them, Cash Carter and Stevie Ray Carter, are desperate for a kidney transplant.

Cash is on dialysis and said doing that and going to high school at the same time has been rough.

"I had to quit sports and that was definitely a really hard part,” said Cash. “I really enjoyed playing baseball with all my friends and being in the weight room with all my friends.”

Cash, Stevie Ray, Vann Carter, and Roman Carter all have Alport syndrome.

It’s caused by a lack of skin cells found in kidneys, ears, and eyes, so the boys also have difficulty hearing.

The brothers said what’s helped them get through all of these issues is sticking together.

"Any time any one of us needs anything or has a problem or a complication, needs supplies, whatever, or a shoulder to cry on even, or just someone to talk to, we've always been there for each other,” said Stevie Ray.

Vann has already received a kidney transplant and has been doing great.

Cash hopes one day, he’ll get to follow in his footsteps.

"My second older brother, I know that's what I have to look forward to, he got to have such a fun time going to college, and finishing out his senior year, so that's just something that keeps me going every day," said Cash.

The brothers hope people will take the time to think about becoming an organ donor because it could save lives.

"Since I've been through this process, I've learned just how important organ transplants are, and if you have that opportunity to be an organ donor, please do it,” said Stevie Ray.

Cash hopes he and Stevie Ray will get new kidneys so they can live their lives to the fullest.

"It would help me finish out my senior year, and I would get to spend the night places, I never really get to do that anymore, and it would help with my job, I would finally feel full health and not have to take medical leave,” said Cash.

If you’re interested in becoming a kidney donor for Cash or Stevie Ray, you can fill out an application to get tested to see if you’re a match on this website.