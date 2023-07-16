Animal Experts Provide Tips On Heat Safety For Pets

By: News On 6

Animal experts share tips on keeping your pets safe during hot seasons.

Experts say it is important to walk your dog early in the morning or late in the evening for less sun and heat.

It is important to give your dog lots of water to decrease heat stress.

Heat stress can happen quickly and cause serious harm to pets.

Symptoms include; panting, restlessness, vomiting, stumbling and difficulty breathing. If those symptoms continue after 20 minutes seek professional help.