Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Road In Tulsa

Monday, July 17th 2023, 3:35 am
A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Tulsa on Monday, according to police.
Police say the crash happened near East Admiral Place and North Garnett Road at around 1 a.m.
According to police, the man was hit by a car traveling southbound while pushing a wheelchair across Garnett. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and the driver was uninjured.
Police say the crash appeared to be an accident.
Officers closed Garnett while investigating the scene.
This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.
