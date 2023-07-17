Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Road In Tulsa


Monday, July 17th 2023, 3:35 am

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Tulsa on Monday, according to police.

Police say the crash happened near East Admiral Place and North Garnett Road at around 1 a.m.

According to police, the man was hit by a car traveling southbound while pushing a wheelchair across Garnett. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and the driver was uninjured.

Police say the crash appeared to be an accident.

Officers closed Garnett while investigating the scene.


This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.

