Town Of IXL In Desperate Need Of Help To Fix Community Center

The community center in the town of IXL, just south of Bristow, has been closed for the past two and half years because of severe water damage.

The center is used for all sorts of gatherings and the people who live there are trying to get the building fixed, but said they need some help.

"We're not very big in numbers, but we're big in heart," said resident Wanda Jones.

The center was built in 2011 and has been used for anything from fundraisers to family reunions.

"It was room enough for people to come and enjoy themselves. We had AC to keep everybody cool and heaters to keep everybody warm," said Cleo Jones.

But for the past two and half years, the doors have been locked.

"The damage was already done, it got mildew, mold," said Mayor Joan Partridge.

Pipes bursts in the 2021 freeze and caused severe water damage to the building, making it unsafe to host events.

"Without this center, there's no gathering place. There's no place to call home for everybody. This is a place for everybody to come back to," Wanda said.

People who live in IXL are now trying to find a way to reopen the center, but they are in desperate need of help. They are hoping others can help them in any way possible.

"You can be a carpenter, electrician, someone to put on a roof because the roof is leaking, someone to guide us and direct us in ways that we can pursue," Wanda said.

They are trying to get the building fixed as soon as possible, so they can get back to seeing each other and being together.

"Everybody knows everybody in the country, there is no one set apart. I can probably name every house here and who belongs there, because it's family," Wanda said.

If you are interested in helping the town restore the community center, email Wanda Jones at wandajones789@gmail.com.