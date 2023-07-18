Wrong-Way Crash Along Highway In Tulsa County Injures 1, Troopers Say


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 5:25 am

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

A multi-vehicle accident along OK-20 in Tulsa County left one person injured, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

Troopers say an 88-year-old was allegedly driving a Mercury Grand Marquis westbound in the eastbound lanes of OK-20 at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, just east of Skiatook.

Troopers say a driver traveling in a Nissan Maxima saw the wrong-way driver, slowed down and then swerved to the right to avoid the oncoming vehicle before being rear-ended by a Ford F-150.

According to Troopers, the F-150 then collided head-on with the oncoming Grand Marquis.

Troopers say the 88-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the driver of the Ford F-150 was treated at the scene and released and the driver of the Nissan Maxima was uninjured.
