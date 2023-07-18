Marching Bands Performing At BAHS Work To Beat Dangerous Heat

-

Hundreds of marching band members from all over the country are in Broken Arrow getting ready to perform as part of the Drum Corps International tour.

Organizers are doing what they can to make sure all performers are safe in the hot weather.

“For a lot of high school kids, drum corps is kind of like their pro sport,” said Mike Scott, CEO of the Canton Bluecoats.

The group practiced inside of Broken Arrow High School’s gym to stay out of the heat on Tuesday afternoon.

Performers are in the second of a six week tour across the United States.

They arrived in Green Country around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, and this is familiar territory.

“We have been coming here to Broken Arrow High School for many years,” said Scott. “It’s kind of a home away from home for us, we love it.”

Tuesday evening’s performance will be on a much hotter stage over at the football field. The temperature makes for stiff competition, but staff do their best to beat the heat.

“We keep careful attention to it,” said Scott. “We spend more time inside when we can, take plenty of water breaks, make sure that our medical team is attending to their needs.”

The Bluecoats are made up mostly of college-aged students.

“Last year, it was really hot,” said Lucia Febles, a Florida International University student as party of the trumpet section for the Bluecoats.

The weather may be unpleasant, but this is something she and other performers have to manage through.

Tickets are still available for Tuesday’s show at Broken Arrow High School. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., but the start time has been pushed back to around 8:20 p.m. in an attempt to avoid the worst of the hot weather.