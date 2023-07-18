By: News On 6

Samaritan's Purse In Need Of Local Volunteers As Storm Cleanup Continues

-

Although it’s been a month since the Father's Day weekend storm caused a lot of damage throughout Green Country, cleanup efforts are still going on.

Samaritan’s Purse is one of the many groups helping people clean up, but they need more local volunteers to step up and help.

Carolyn Kimbrell was married for 25 years to her husband Marvin.

“Marvin, yeah, he was my Marvin,” said homeowner Carolyn Kimbrell.

But just five days after the storm, he passed away. Now not only is she dealing with the loss of her husband, but also a lot of storm damage.

“What would we do without all the people that come in to help?” she said.

She had a lot of limbs down, even one blocking her from getting out of her house.

She said she is so relieved that Samaritan's Purse came to pick up what was left.

“Because of them, it takes that burden of what I’m trying to do and all that to get together and then they’re here to take that off of my shoulders,” said Kimbrell.

Samaritan’s Purse sends teams out to clean up yards after storm damage. In Sand Springs, they are currently staying at Church That Matters.

They have already completed over 160 work orders and still have 300 open, but they need help.

“As other storms happen around the country, we’re seeing that we’re getting fewer and fewer people who can sign up here, because things are happening close to their homes as well,” said Karissa Ryan, the Samaritan’s Purse Program Director.

Right after the storm they had around 85 volunteers, but now they only have 30.

On Tuesday, a crew of four helped clean up Kimbrell’s backyard, chopping down branches and removing debris.

“Small but mighty, yes, we’re here,” said volunteer David Milton.

Kimbrell said that she is thankful that during her hardest times, people were there for her. And because of that, she now wants to find a way to pay it forward.

“I found that if I can be helped, I think I can help others,” she said.

Samaritan’s Purse plans to stay here until August 12. People wanting to volunteer can show up at the Church That Matters in Sand Springs, Monday through Saturday at 7:30 in the morning or 12:30 in the afternoon for an orientation.