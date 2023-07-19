Tulsa Health Department Confirms West Nile Virus In Mosquito Traps

By: News On 6

-

While it’s not rare for the West Nile Virus to pop up in Tulsa County, this year is looking a little different.

“We’re getting a little more hits earlier than expected, normally we start getting more hits in August, September,” said Michael Morrison with the Tulsa Health Department.

The Tulsa Health Department has put out 25 to 30 mosquito traps around the area. It will then take mosquitoes from the traps and test them for the virus.

Ten of those traps have had a positive mosquito this year. The majority of those are in Tulsa, but at least one is in Owasso.

“We’re hitting that area very hard with our spray trucks, larvicide, things of that nature to try to pull those numbers down,” said Morrison.

The Health Department uses its spray trucks at night to minimize contact with people.

Morrison said mosquitoes are going to be found in places like bushes, high grass, or still water.

“Make sure you’re emptying your stagnant water, removing your stagnant water from your property,” Morrison said.

Morrison said they will continue to monitor the area and said it’s always a good idea to take the steps to stay safe.

“I wouldn't say there’s cause for concern. I would just make sure that if you are concerned about your wellbeing, make sure that you are taking those precautions to protect yourself,” said Morrison.

The Tulsa Health Department said they will update with any new affected areas on their social media.