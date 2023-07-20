Tulsans Pack Gas Stations Ahead Of Billion Dollar Powerball Drawing

-

People all around are hoping the numbers roll in their favor during tonight’s Powerball drawing. In Tulsa, some gas stations are seeing lots of interest from customers.

At Perfect Food and Gas near 15th and Harvard, people are coming in to claim what they hope is the winning ticket.

“It’s a madhouse,” said Sabra Jones, a cashier. “Everybody’s out buying these tickets.”

Jones expects more people to come in ahead of Wednesday night’s 10 p.m. drawing.

News On 6 spoke with some people buying tickets.

“I’ve got a lot of families I’ve got to get out of debt,” said one man.

Others said they would spend the money on race horses and whatever else they can imagine.

While optimism is high, the odds of winning are pretty low.

In fact, you’re more likely to be struck by lightning, get attacked by a grizzly bear at Yellowstone National Park or even become President of the United States.