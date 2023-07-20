Osage Nation Gives Out Bottles Of Narcan To Help In Overdose Situations

-

The Osage Nation is working to teach more people about what to watch for in opioid overdoses, and how to help people in those situations. Free bottles of Narcan and lessons on how to administer it were given to people in Skiatook.

“We have this conception in our head that anything that’s going to save a life is complicated,” said Jennifer McGlothin, Osage Nation Counseling Center. “In this instance, it’s as easy as pushing a plunger on nose spray.”

Osage Nation gave out free doses of Narcan, which can be the life-saving antidote in an overdose. Staff made sure people knew what to watch out for and how to administer Narcan in case of an emergency.

“I saw them doing this, and I think having Narcan available is incredibly important,” said one driver who took advantage of the free lesson. “Very simple, easy to understand and effective.”

Skiatook is the latest host for doses of and explainers about Narcan. McGlothin said nearly 70 people showed up during recent stops in Pawhuska and Hominy.

“Even though we want to believe that opioids aren’t in our backyard, they’re everywhere, they’re in our communities,” said McGlothin.

Organizers said an important part of the event is simply making people aware of the signs and symptoms of an overdose. That knowledge might just help save a life.

“The real first responder isn’t necessarily a fireman, or a policeman, or an EMT,” she said. “It could be you walking up and finding somebody who has had an overdose.”

The Osage Nation Counseling Center is planning more of these events down the road. More information will be posted on their Facebook page.