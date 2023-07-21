1 Woman, 3 Children Dead After Standoff At Home In Verdigris, Police Say

By: News On 6

Multiple People Dead After Standoff At Home In Verdigris, Police Say

One woman and three children are dead after an hours-long standoff with an armed subject at a home in Verdigris, police said.

Brandy McCaslin, 39, shot and killed her three children and then turned the weapon on herself, OSBI said.

The OSBI said Verdigris officers were driving near Dogwood Court and Cyprus streets around 4 p.m. on Thursday when they were flagged down at a home by fireworks erupting outside of the house. Investigators said police went to investigate and discovered that there was an armed and barricaded woman inside the home.

According to officers, all four people were found inside the home dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they have had issues with the subject before. The OSBI is investigating.

