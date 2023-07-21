Family, Friends Remember Teens Killed In Crash In Rural Washington County

-

Family and friends of two Green Country teenagers are devastated after the girls were killed in a crash in rural Washington County.

Loved ones said this is their worst nightmare, and they still don’t know what happened that night.

Kirk Johnson’s daughter Kiana was one of the girls killed in the crash. He describes the past 48 hours as his worst nightmare and his worst fear coming true.

"I'm in, out, up, down. I'm happy, I'm sad, I'm bitter, I'm angry. I'm all of it all at once,” said Johnson.

According to OHP, six people were in the car when it wrecked on North 4020 Road in rural Washington County.

The four survivors all went to the hospital, but two have since been released.

Friends said the girls who died were great people who cared about others.

"They were really good kids, despite the one decision they made,” said Sidney Murphy, who knew the three girls in the car. “They were there for their friends, whenever someone needed them. They were really smart too. They were good people."

Dakota Cox also knows some of the people who were in the car. He said hearing about this makes him much more careful when it comes to driving in the country.

"It's horrifying,” said Cox. “It really is, because I drive a lot around Bartlesville and surrounding areas, and even just driving at night, especially in the rain or on back roads, I can't do it."

Johnson said he wishes he could tell his daughter that he loves her one more time, and said he wants her to be remembered for the person she was.

Her friends and family describe her as super funny and very creative, and said she wanted to be a tattoo artist one day.

"Don't take your kids for granted,” said Johnson. “Spend as much time with them as possible, tomorrow's not promised. Love them, adore them, cherish them."