Muskogee To Begin Street Improvement Project

By: News On 6

-

The City of Muskogee is set to break ground today on a new street improvement project on the western side of the city.

More than 100 miles of roads will be worked on within city limits, city leaders said, after voters approved a sales tax renewal in 2019, with part of that money going toward street improvements.

The city said that funding, along with a grant, makes this the largest street improvements package in Muskogee's history, totally $24 million.