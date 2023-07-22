Protestors On Both Sides Of Aisle Gather At State Supt. Press Conference In Tulsa

A press conference by State Superintendent Ryan Walters at Tulsa Public Schools got heated when protestors and supporters turned out.

The protests are over the debate on whether TPS Board Member E’Lena Ashley should be allowed to pray during graduation.

Supporters for Ashley said her rights were trampled on by Tulsa Public Schools after she got in trouble from the district for praying at a graduation.

But those against Ashley, argue Christian prayer has no place at graduation.

The press conference was frequently interrupted by protestors, who were frustrated about his stance on praying in school settings.

Walters believes public schools are under attack by what he refers to as the radical leftist mob, and that public schools, like Tulsa, are forcing atheist beliefs on kids.

"What you see is a continued assault against religious beliefs in our public school system,” said Walters. “Atheism is the de-facto religion of our schools. That's the only thing they will accept, and we're going to fight back on that and protect religious liberties."

Those who disagree with Walters said prayer shouldn’t be allowed at all in a public school setting, but if it is, the prayers of every faith should be represented equally.

"You can't end a graduation with a prayer, a Christian prayer, if you're not going to let every other religion also say their prayer,” said Lisa Hartman.

Some protestors believe Walters doesn’t support the right to prayer equally and instead, is using this to promote Christianity in school.

"One specific religion's prayer in a public education system is not OK,” said Erica Watkins. “I don't think that this group that is here defending this would feel the same if it was an Islamic prayer, or a Satanic prayer."

Supporters of Ashley and Walters said Ashley is being targeted for her beliefs.

"Her liberties were stomped on with them asking her not to pray, and we just don't support that,” said Janice Danforth. “And so we're here to support her instead."

Walters said he will looking into the accreditation of TPS at its next board meeting. He believes the district has been mismanaging money and said he will also protect religious freedom.