By: News On 6

'Giving That Makes Cents': New Campaign Looks To Keep Broken Arrow Residents Safe When Donating

The City of Broken Arrow partnered with John 3:16 mission to create a new way for people to donate to fight homelessness.

The Giving That Makes Cents campaign was an idea from Broken Arrow residents who wanted a way to donate while still being safe.

"This was born out of concern from citizens that provided feedback to us. One, public safety. And then two, how can they give without actually rolling down the window," said Broken Arrow Communications Director, Aaron McColloch.

The city will have signs at five different locations that tell people how they can donate from their phones.

"The idea is when people come up to these intersections and they're stopped, they see the sign, now they know they have an alternative and they have a different way to actually give. And to know that the money that they're giving is going to a good cause," McColloch said.

With the simple task of sending a text, the donations go straight to John 3:16 Mission.

"So when you text B-A to 50155, you're going to get a link back to John 3:16 mission. It's a secure website that John 3:16 mission has, and it has several different options for you to choose from on how you want to spend your money," McColloch said.

Many people worry about their donations to those in need not being used properly, but every penny donated through the campaign goes straight to the mission to help those in need get the right resources.

"Whenever you give money you aren't exactly sure if it is going to go for the right cause, and for those people that are truly in need, John 3:16 mission has those supports that they need," McColloch said.

The City of Broken Arrow will be able to track the amount of donations being collected and let the community know how the campaign is doing. "We'll be able to check that quarterly and we'll be able to provide that back to the community so they know how much money they're spending and what it's going towards," McColloch said.