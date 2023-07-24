Summer Pattern Brings More Highs In The 90s

The mid-level ridge of high pressure will remain centered west of the state today but the expanding periphery of the ridge will bring seasonably hot conditions to Oklahoma for most of the week.

A small part of northeastern Oklahoma remains under a northwest flow for the next 24 to possibly 48 hours, yet any shower or storm chance will remain very low and mostly to our east across southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas. Heat and humidity will continue to be the dominant feature for most of the week.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 90s today to a mix of upper 90s and triple digits for the rest of the week. Recent rainfall combined with green vegetation will increase evapotranspiration rates for the next several days. The impact will be increasing low-level moisture at the boundary layer while also regulating the top end of our temperature scale.

Under normal conditions in late July and early August with the mid-level ridge nearby at this strength, afternoon highs would be above 100. But moisture values may keep our daytime highs a few degrees from realizing full potential yet still or slightly above 100 Tuesday through the end of the week.

Temperature heat index values however will continue to climb and be near advisory criteria over the next several days with increasing heat stress concerns for the eastern half of the state. By this weekend, there may be a few low-end storm chances nearing the state as differences begin to arrive in some data regarding the eastern extent of the ridge. At this point, I’ll keep the forecast dry.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog. Have a super great day!

