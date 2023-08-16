Wednesday Highs Stay Below Average Before Weekend Warm Up

The highs on Wednesday will barely crack the 90s which means it's going to be another spectacular day. However, News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone says the heat is working it's way back into Oklahoma.

It was another spectacular morning and a great afternoon is underway with cooler weather across most of northern and eastern Oklahoma. Clear sky, light wind, and dry air have allowed temperatures to drop near local dewpoints early this morning. Many locations will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s.

What Will The Weather Be Like On Wednesday?

Some patchy fog as possible, mostly across extreme Northeastern Oklahoma and Northwestern Arkansas. Sunshine returns again today with south winds from 10 to near 15 mph. Afternoon highs in the metro will be in the upper 80s, with some lower 90s across the southern sections of the area, with far northeastern Oklahoma remaining in the mid-80s.

A gradual warming trend will commence with increasing heat and humidity Thursday and more likely Friday through the weekend. A weak boundary should move across northern OK tomorrow afternoon bringing north winds for a few hours but with no major impact. South winds will return early Friday morning as heat and humidity quickly build through the region.

Alan Crone Weather Pod

What's The Forecast For This Weekend?

Friday afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s and triple digits will be expected this weekend. Heat indices will be requiring heat advisories Thursday for the southern sections, then Friday through the weekend across the remainder of northeastern and eastern Oklahoma with heat indices from 105 to 115 degrees.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure remains to our west today but will be expanding near the state by the end of the week. Most Data take the center of the ridge slightly north Saturday and reaching from the central plains into the Midwest early next week. This will bring hot weather to a large portion of the country, including the central and southern plains.

The position of the ridge will keep major storm systems away from our area for the next 7 days. Some data weakens the southern part of the ridge by the middle of next week as a tropical wave nears from the south. I’ll have more on this scenario tomorrow.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.