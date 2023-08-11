The Heat Returns On Friday With Storm Chances This Weekend

Heat warnings return on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will reach the 110-115 range in some locations. While the heat is the big takeaway today, storm chances return this weekend.

Heat warnings will be required for a large part of Eastern Oklahoma Friday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values from 110 to 115 along with a mostly sunny sky and relatively light south winds.

What Is The Forecast For This Weekend

Later Friday night into early Saturday morning, storm chances will return near and north of the Tulsa metro. A few storms may be strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts. Additional scattered storms are possible early Saturday morning across the OK-KS state line region.

One or more local outflow boundaries will move southward Saturday and could provide a few scattered storms Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs Saturday are still expected to reach the mid-90s along with additional heat index values nearing 106 to 112. Heat advisories or a few heat warnings may be required for eastern Oklahoma.

Alan Crone Weather Podcast

The pattern will remain conducive for a few additional storms near and north of the Tulsa metro late Saturday evening into pre-dawn Sunday as a stronger mid to upper-level wave moves out of the intermountain region into the central pains.

Will There Be Storms Next Week?

These storms may also be strong early Sunday morning with hail and gusty winds near and north of the Tulsa metro region.

Sunday afternoon and evening, as the mid-level wave moves across the central plains into the Missouri Valley, a surface cold front will move from Kansas into northern Oklahoma bringing another chance for showers and storms. The threat of more organized severe weather will increase during the afternoon and early evening hours across the Highway 412 corridor northward into southeastern Kansas. The upper air energy will quickly move away from the state later Sunday evening as the front slips southward, but the front is expected to bring some not-as-hot weather for at least Monday and Tuesday.

Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s followed by afternoon highs in the upper 80s north and lower 90s south. Slightly drier low-level air should keep heat index values just a few degrees above local highs Monday. Tuesday morning will start with lows in the lower to mid-60s in the valleys of northeastern OK with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. The mid to upper 90s will be more likely to return by the middle to end of next week.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.