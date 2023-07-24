'Backpack Stuffing Day': Volunteers Help Local Children Prepare For Upcoming School Year

-

The Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors is helping area kids have a fresh start to the new school year.

Volunteers with the organization are filling 650 backpacks with new school clothes, shoes, socks, and personal care items like deodorant, a toothbrush, and toothpaste.

Shelley Carson, co-chair of the Community Afffairs Committee, said the project is a labor of love.

"The first year we helped 100 kids, and we just went out and shopped for each one individually and then it just kind of grew," she said.

Eighteen years later, "Backpacks for Kids" continues to help kids involved with Family and Children's Services. Carson said this year will see the biggest impact yet.

"When you see the kids face it just makes every bit of it worth it," she continued saying, "School supplies are obviously well-needed, but it is so unique because it is specialized for each individual child. We find out their sizes and what they need and so it is so exciting to see them open it up."

Each child will get their backpack at a party next week where they can also get a haircut to send them back to school in style.

"It is really just a hand up to have a fresh start and it is such a treasure to be able to provide that for them and something we have really enjoyed doing," Carson said.