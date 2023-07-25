Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized With Blood Clots After Collapsing

By: Entertainment Tonight

Tori Kelly is being treated for blood clots after passing out Sunday night.

According to TMZ, Kelly has been hospitalized and is getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs.

A source tells the outlet that the GRAMMY winner was out to dinner in downtown L.A. on Sunday when her heart started beating really fast. Kelly passed out and was reportedly "out for a while" before being loaded into a car and taken to the hospital.

As for why they didn't call an ambulance, the source said that Kelly's friends wanted to make sure she wasn't taken to a hospital downtown and instead to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center -- one of Los Angeles' best-known care facilities -- to receive treatment.

Per the source, Kelly is being treated in the ICU, where doctors have discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs. They are still trying to determine if there any clots around her heart. The source noted that the 30-year-old musician has been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

The "Missin U" singer appeared to be doing OK as recently as Sunday afternoon when she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories with a motivating message.

"Happy sunday!! jesus loves you so much," she wrote alongside a photo of her Nike sneakers.

Kelly's husband, André Murillo, has yet to share a health update on the singer.

Kelly rose to fame in 2015, winning the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in 2015. She later took home GRAMMYs in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. Kelly also has new music in the works. She dropped the single, "Missin U" in March from her upcoming EP, Tori, due out July 28, and was scheduled to have an EP release show at The Roxy in Los Angeles that same day.

This story is still developing.