2 Oklahoma Quarterbacks Make History In Canadian Football League

By: Matthew Lollar

Dane Evans and Mason Fine recently made history in the Canadian Football League on Saturday.

The two quarterbacks faced off against each other Saturday for their respective teams: Evans for the BC Lions and Fine for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, which led to the first game in CFL history that two Indigenous quarterbacks competed against one another.

Evans is more known around the Tulsa area, as he played for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane from 2013 through 2016. In his time as Tulsa’s quarterback, Evans threw for 10,825 yards and 80 touchdowns in 38 starts for the Golden Hurricane. In 2017, Evans was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent but was released shortly after.

His career then took him to the Canadian Football League, where he led the Hamilton TigerCats to a Grey Cup appearance and where he now plays for the BC Lions as their backup quarterback. He stepped in for an injured Vernon Adams Jr. on Saturday.

Mason Fine is a player that is more locally remembered for his high school playing career. Fine attended and played quarterback for Locust Grove High School in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, which is about 50 miles east of Tulsa.

In 2015, as a senior in high school, Fine was named as the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year. During that season for Locust Grove, Fine threw for 4,227 yards, completed 65.4 percent of his passes, and had an impressive 53 to 7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Off the back of his high school career, he would go on to attend and play for the North Texas Mean Green.

Similar to that of Evans, Fine would go on to play in the CFL, as he signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

When Evans and Fine took to the field for Saturday’s matchup between the Lions and Roughriders, they would make CFL history by becoming the first two Indigenous quarterbacks to play against each other in a CFL game.

This story hits even closer to home considering the fact that both Evans and Fine are Oklahomans, with Evans being born in Chickasha and Fine being from the aforementioned Locust Grove.

All statistics mentioned above for Evans and Fine were collected from 247Sports.