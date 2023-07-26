3-Wheel Motorcycle Crash In Ottawa County Leaves Man In Critical Condition, OHP Says


Wednesday, July 26th 2023, 11:33 am

By: News On 6


OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. -

A Miami, Oklahoma, man is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday afternoon outside of town on Highway 10.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says John McNeil drove out of his lane and hit a concrete barrier while riding on a 2023 Can-Am Spyder Roadster, a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Troopers say his vehicle rolled and he was thrown off the bridge over the Will Rogers Turnpike, landing 20-feet down beside the interstate.

OHP Investigators are still investigating what led to the crash.


