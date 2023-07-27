Special Memorial Event In Pawhuska Will Highlight Osage Nation Veterans

By: News On 6

The Osage Nation Museum and the Osage Nation Veterans Memorial Commission will be honoring veterans on Saturday.

Organizers say the event is meant to highlight the importance of documenting and archiving Osage military history but added that the gathering will be open to all veterans, not just those from the Osage Nation veterans. The reception is free and open to the public and will take place at Wakon Iron Hall in Pawhuska this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.



