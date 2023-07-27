Tulsa Home Remodeler Features On HGTV Show

-

A Tulsa home is getting national attention, thanks to an episode of HGTV's "Build It Forward" program.

Dana Day, owner of Dana Build & Design, was chosen to work with HGTV hosts Taniya Nayak and Shane Duffy on a surprise home remodel for Dr. Lester Shaw.

"I was proud of the story behind it," said Day. "What Dr. Shaw and Brenda have done in the community is absolutely amazing and heartwarming."

Dr. Shaw started the nonprofit A Pocket Full of Hope to help youth develop life skills using music, theatre, and dance.

The episode aired June 10, but Day said not everything they encountered made it into the final cut.

"We ran into uneven floors, uneven ceilings, extra windows that we did not know about," she continued saying, "There were a lot of issues that we ran into that we had to fix."

When it came time for the big reveal, Day said seeing the Shaws' reaction made it all worth it.

"I was there during the reveal but I was not inside, so I really did not get to see their full expressions until I saw it on camera for the first time and it made me extremely proud,” she added.

For nearly two decades Day has been building and remodeling homes in Tulsa. She said she will never forget the impact this project had on her life and countless others.

“You had the producers, the filmmakers, Lowe's executives, HGTV executives, it was 45 people for a week here in Tulsa and one of the things that they would say is how much they loved Tulsa and how different the people are. They felt the warmth of the people and that made me so proud,” Day said.

You can stream the full episode on Discovery+, Fubo, Hulu, and YouTube TV.