Many Tulsans Embrace The Outdoors Despite Triple Digit Temperatures

Many people around Tulsa are still out and about despite the triple digit temperatures. Some have to work in the extreme weather, while others aren’t letting the heat keep them inside.

“The last couple of days have been excruciating,” said Addy McNeill, an employee at Sooner Produce near 31st and Harvard. “It’s about 30 degrees hotter on this asphalt than under the tent.”

McNeill relies on jugs of water and a fan to keep cool. She may be in plenty of shade, but it is hard to hide from this Oklahoma heat wave.

“I drink a ton of water, I’m like a camel,” she said. “I eat tons of fresh fruit, I eat a watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches, that’s the best way to keep yourself hydrated in the summer.”

At The Gathering Place, others are in the heat for play instead of work.

Jesse Banion and his family are visiting Tulsa for the first time.

“Just stay hydrated,” he said. “You know it’s going to be hot, so we drank plenty of water last night and today.”

Despite the heat, Banion said the big park provides lots of shade and water features to help cool down.

“You got to stay active,” he said. “As long as you take care of yourself, you’ll be fine.”

EMSA said hydrating is crucial when it comes to berating the heat. It encourages everyone to drink water or other electrolyte-filled drinks before and during long periods outside.