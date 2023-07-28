Gas Prices Fuel Frustration As Tulsa Sees Significant Increase Per Gallon

-

Gas prices are fueling frustration this summer after prices went up 20 cent a gallon in Tulsa this week.

Experts said the price increase is due to the U.S. not producing as much oil as it used to. But they said the price increases are not keeping up with inflation and they fear that could put oil and gas companies out of business.

"Six families and they all depend upon this company to provide them a good living. We do and they do, but if I have to shut the company because they ran us out of business, who's going to take care of those families,” Dewey Bartlett, Owner of Keener Oil & Gas Company, said.

The cost of oil is about $20 less per barrel than it was a year ago, but after factoring in inflation and new regulations, Bartlett said it's profitable, but not sustainable for a small company like his.

"Big companies can afford to handle the regulations that they're considering, but companies that are small like ours, it's too much,” Bartlett said.

And neither can people like Jennipher Moody who said she visits the pump every three days.

"Unfortunately, even with just regular gas, it's over $100 just to fill up,” Moody said.

Regardless of how high the cost of fuel may get, Tyler Smith said that won't keep him off of the road any time soon.

“It can't. I have to get to work. I have to get other people to work, the kids to school, stuff like that, so it's rough,” Smith said.

He said it forces him to make sacrifices in other areas of life just to be sure he can drive his car.

“It's hitting my pockets hard. Right now, I’m only getting $10 worth just because it's so high right now. Hopefully it will go down, waiting to fill the tank up,” Smith said.

It's not just the pain at the pump consumers are feeling this summer. Bartlett said as costs of oil climbs, the effects will spill into other industries.

“Just think of everything that we use or everything we wear, anything we watch; television, phones, clothes, toothpaste. A lot of things. A lot of people. But at the end of the day, the people,” Bartlett said.