Zoning Change Allows More Tulsa Homes To Serve As Licensed Daycares


Friday, July 28th 2023, 7:28 am

By: David Prock


It will soon be easier for people to run licensed daycares in their homes thanks to a zoning change.

The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the change this week after spending more than a year in discussion with daycare operators. The city previously required a large lot size for daycares, which most homes don't have.

"This is a perfect example of how citizens can get involved in changing policy for the betterment of an issue," said Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall Harper.

The Department of Human Services says home child-care centers still have to meet strict safety requirements, including inspections at least 3 times a year.
