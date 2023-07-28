City Of Jenks Confirms Petition For Vote On Sports Complex Reached Required Signatures

By: News On 6

A citizen-led petition for a referendum vote on a planned sports complex has been verified by the City of Jenks.

The city issued a release Friday saying that the petition met the minimum signature amount to initiate a City-wide vote. The city says now the resolution will be added to the August 15 Jenks City Council meeting so that the council can call a special election. City officials say the vote could be added to the November 2023 ballot or a later date.

