City Of Jenks Confirms Petition For Vote On Sports Complex Reached Required Signatures


Friday, July 28th 2023, 11:50 am

By: News On 6


JENKS, Okla. -

A citizen-led petition for a referendum vote on a planned sports complex has been verified by the City of Jenks.

The city issued a release Friday saying that the petition met the minimum signature amount to initiate a City-wide vote. The city says now the resolution will be added to the August 15 Jenks City Council meeting so that the council can call a special election. City officials say the vote could be added to the November 2023 ballot or a later date.

Related Story: Concerned Jenks Residents Submit Petition For Public Vote On Planned Baseball Complex
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023