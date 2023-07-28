Caponata Bruschetta
Friday, July 28th 2023, 1:00 pm
By:
News On 6
TULSA, Okla. -
We're happy to welcome Tanner Thorp from Montereau back to the Cooking Corner. This time he showed us how to make a Caponata Bruschetta.
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds eggplant (1 large), roasted
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 stalks celery, from the inner, tender stalks (the heart), diced
- 3 large garlic cloves, minced
- 2 red bell peppers, diced
- Salt to taste
- 1 pound ripe tomatoes, preferably romas, peeled, seeded and finely chopped, or 1 14-ounce can crushed tomatoes (in puree)
- 3 heaped tablespoons capers, rinsed and drained
- 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped pitted green olives
- 2 tablespoons plus a pinch of sugar
- 3 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar or sherry vinegar (more to taste)
- freshly ground pepper to taste
- toasted bread or crostini’s
- boursin or favorite soft cheese
- fresh basil
Method
- Roast the eggplant, allow to cool and chop coarsely.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat in a large, heavy nonstick skillet and add the onion and celery.
- Cook, stirring, until the onion softens, about 5 minutes, and add the garlic.
- Cook together for a minute, until the garlic begins to smell fragrant, and add the peppers and ½ teaspoon of salt.
- Cook, stirring, until just about tender, about 8 minutes.
- Add another tablespoon of oil and the eggplant, and stir together for another 5 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.
- The eggplant will fall apart, which is fine. Season to taste.
- Add the tomatoes to the pan with about ½ teaspoon salt and a pinch of sugar.
- Cook, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan often, for 5 to 10 minutes, until the tomatoes have cooked down somewhat and they smell fragrant.
- Add the capers, olives, remaining sugar, and vinegar.
- Turn the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring often, for 20 to 30 minutes, until the vegetables are thoroughly tender and the mixture is quite thick, sweet, and fragrant.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.
- Allow to cool to room temperature. If possible, cover and chill overnight. Serve at room temperature.
- Spread boursin on crostini or toasted bread
- Top with caponata and fresh basil