Oklahoma Aquarium Hosts Annual 'Dive With The Bull Sharks' Contest

Time is running out to enjoy Sharklahoma at the Oklahoma Aquarium and the chance to swimming with its sharks.

The aquarium is hosting its annual Dive with the Bull Sharks contest.

Sharklahoma is a month long celebration of sharks at the Oklahoma Aquarium, but there are plenty of other exhibits you have to stop by.

The Otter exhibit, Poly Reef, Moon Jellyfish, the stingrays and then the sharks!

No, not the little guys. These much bigger Bull Sharks!

The aquarium says this exhibit of 10 Bull Sharks is the largest in the country.

“The reason we keep it dark in there is because at the age and size that these sharks are at now they prefer to be out in the open ocean out where it is a little more barren and a little bit deeper in the ocean where it's a little bit darker,” Education Specialist Hallie Moss said.

Everyone gets the chance to see sharks at the Oklahoma Aquarium, but not everyone gets to dive with them. The aquarium invited me inside the tank, so I'm taking you with me. Wish me luck!

Bull Sharks are known for their adaptability and resilience.

Moss says they're often found near coastlines, making them formidable predators responsible for about one-third of shark attacks.

“We have had the species in our care for over 20 years, the entire time we have been open, and we have never once had an incident of a bull shark trying to bite any of the divers that have been in the water with them before,” Moss said.

There are still precautions.

"We will have out contest winner wear a full suit of chainmail or "shark body armor" which prevents them from if a shark did decide to bite them it would prevent the shark from doing the maximum amount of damage,” Moss said.

She says sharks are curious and intelligent, and this dive will give the contest winners a unique chance to observe them up close in their natural habitat.

The deadline for entries is July 31st and the winner be announced on August 1st, but you must already be SCUBA-certified to enter.

Click here to enter the contest.