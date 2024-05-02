62-Year-Old Woman Killed In Mayes County Crash Identified

A 62-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 20 in Mayes County on Thursday.

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified her as Brenda Grace. OHP said Mesta EMS declared her dead at the scene just east of North 447 Road.

The crash happened at approximately 9:48 a.m. when OHP said Grace's vehicle crossed the center line for unknown reasons, resulting in the crash.

OHP said Grace was pinned in her vehicle for two hours and extricated by Spavinaw Fire.

A man and woman in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OHP reports.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.