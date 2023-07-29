By: News On 6

Tulsa Voters To Decide On Million Dollar "Improve Our Tulsa Bond Package"

-

Voters in Tulsa will decide on an $814 million Improve Our Tulsa Bond Package.

If passed, nearly $100 million of that will pay for street projects that were already funded by the previous Improve Our Tulsa package.

The package will not increase taxes.

The projects had money allocated to get them finished, but because of inflation, the price tag for many projects ballooned.

District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin said a project to fix Sheridan between 31st Street and 41st Street went from $1.5, to over $2 million.

Phil Lakin, City Councilor District 8 said, "Asphalt costs have gone up from about $2.50 per unit to seven bucks per unit, concrete costs and other materials and labor have increased as well."

Lakin says they always plan for inflation to affect projects, but recent factors like covid were never expected.