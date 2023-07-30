'Clear The Shelters': Tulsa Animal Welfare Hosts Inaugural Adoption Event

-

There is a nationwide effort in August to clear out animal shelters, so an adoption event was held in Tulsa on Saturday to kick-start the campaign.

Tulsa Animal Welfare held its very first Barks and Burgers K9 cookout event. At the event, several dogs found their forever homes.

"She crawled right into my lap. She just called to us. I didn't want to go without her because she crawled right into my lap," said Nicole and Bryce Hailey.

The Hailey's are newlyweds and were ready to add another family member.

"So we just got married and we were wanting to add to the family and it's been about a year since we had a dog, so we thought it would be about time," they said.

Tulsa Animal Welfare says adoption events are critical to help prevent overcrowding in the shelter.

"This is to kick off the month-long 'Clear the Shelters' event for August. So this is kind of our first event that we're doing. Our fees are going to be waived for this event and the entire month of August on all adoptions," said Tulsa Animal Welfare operations manager Colton Jones.

Adoptions in August include spay/neuter, a microchip, vaccines and a one-year license within Tulsa City limits.

Jones said this event was a way for them to be more involved with the Tulsa community.

"We had already signed up to be part of clear the shelters, but we really wanted to kind of go the extra mile and do something fun that would bring the community out," Jones said.

The Hailey's say they couldn't be happier and are looking forward to this next chapter.

"Super excited. We're very excited. We're very glad we came here. We were really nervous coming here, but now we're just really super excited," they said.

If you are interested in adopting a furry friend of your own, just stop by the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter.