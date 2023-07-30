Riders Compete At Tulsa Fairgrounds For Hackamore Classic


Saturday, July 29th 2023, 9:35 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Hundreds of horses and thousands of people are in Tulsa this weekend for the Hackamore Classic.

Riders compete to herd, rein and fence cattle for three different events.

The National Reined Cow Horse Association is also hosting the final qualifier for Taylor Sheridan's reality series "The Run for A Million Cow Horse Challenge".

This is the first time the event's been held in Tulsa and organizers say it'll be back in town for at least the next three years.

The event is free and wraps up on Sunday at the Tulsa fairgrounds.

