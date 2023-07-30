McAlester Police Officer Treated For Injuries After Head-On Collision

By: News On 6

The McAlester Police Department said an officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision.

Lieutenant Kirk Johnston said MPD Patrolman Connor Enox was being treated Saturday night at the McAlester Regional Health Center for injuries following the two-vehicle collision.

The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Carl Albert Parkway and North 5th Street in McAlester.

Johnston said Enox and another officer were responding to a call when a SUV turned in front of the officer.

"The other vehicle involved was going west on Carl Albert but was in the turn lane to go south on Fifth," Johnston said. The driver failed to yield to the patrol cars and pulled out in front of the patrol car and the patrol car had nowhere to go,” said Johnston.

Johnston said the driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital to be medically cleared following the collision and was in stable condition.