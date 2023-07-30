Two Tulsa Police Officers Retire And Begin ‘Part-Two’ Careers

By: News On 6

Two Tulsa Police Officers Retire And Begin New ‘Part-Two’ Careers

Tulsa police said two of their officers are retiring and moving on to what they call part-two of their careers.

Officer Jesse Guardiola spent 26 years working in patrol, street crimes, incident management, recruiting and training.

Guardiola was awarded by the Department of Justice for his work in the Hispanic community.

Guardiola will be taking a position with Tulsa Area United Way.

Officer Gregg McGown spent 23 years working in patrol and the traffic unit and was involved in hundreds of traffic investigations.

McGown was also involved in incident management, worked as a driving instructor, a field training officer and is a 25-year military veteran.

McGown will be moving on as a Supervisor in Tulsa Police's newly-launched real-time information center.