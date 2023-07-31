Man Killed In Bartlesville Shooting

By: News On 6

A man in Bartlesville was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Santa Fe Avenue, police confirm.

The Bartlesville Police Department said officers responded after witnesses reported multiple shots being fired around 1:30 p.m. A responding officer found one man shot multiple times at the scene. He died at the hospital, police say. His name has not been released.

Police said witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, who has been located but is not in custody at this time, according to the BPD release. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.