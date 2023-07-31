2 Accused Of Armed Robbery At Tulsa Motel Arrested By Police

By: News On 6

Two people accused of robbing a motel after police said they admitted to going there to kill someone have been arrested, authorities say.

The Tulsa Police Department says Kyler Newberry went to the motel near 31st and Memorial around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with a gun under his shirt.

Police say they saw a video of Newberry and his getaway vehicle and later found it at the apartment complex, where they found him hiding with Kayla Crenshaw inside.

She confessed to being the getaway driver, police say.

They say Newberry told detectives he went to the motel to kill someone, but that person had left so he robbed the place instead.

Police arrested them both for armed robbery.