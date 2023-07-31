'Rally Cry Walk' Raises Money, Awareness For Sex Trafficking Victims In Oklahoma

By: News On 6

A walk to raise awareness for those impacted by sex trafficking took place at the Riverwalk in Jenks on Sunday.

The goal of the Rally Cry Walk is to help raise money for a new advocacy center for survivors in Tulsa.

"As a local organization that's fighting human trafficking, we are coming together to rally all of the warriors who truly want to make a difference for children who are either victims of sex trafficking or survivors of sex trafficking," said Jamie Miller, The Demand Project Donor Developer & Funding Coordinator.

The event also had speakers that educated parents and kids on traffickers and how to recognize potential signs of grooming.